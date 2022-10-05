Health Horoscope, October 5: On Dussehra, Pisces must avoid eating outside food

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health Horoscope, October 5

Health Horoscope, October 5: Wednesday is the festival of Dussehra and people will be indulging in celebrations. It is customary to step outside and enjoy Ramlila and Raavan dahan on this occasion and for many of us, it is an opportunity to indulge in the food being served at these gatherings. However, one must exercise precaution and choose wisely. Know what the stars are saying about your health on October 5 and what you need to bear in mind.

Cancer

The situation in the family will be fine. Health today will be much better than before. Father will spend a good time with the children. Some unknown person can take advantage of you, so be a little cautious.

Leo

Today your day will be full of confidence. To be healthy and fit, adopt meditation and yoga. The blessings of elders will remain with you.

Sagittarius

Today you will have a good time with the children at home and your health will be fine. Parents can also give some good advice to their. You can get a gift from someone. You will be successful in handling domestic work.

Capricorn

You will be fine in terms of health. Family problems will go away, there will be happiness in the house. Today you will be inclined towards spirituality. You will get success in whatever work you try to do.

Aquarius

Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with family members. Today all the problems going on in your life will be solved. Women can be busy with household chores today, children will help them. Health will be good by doing yoga.

Pisces

You have to be alert towards health. Eating fast food can upset your stomach. Avoid eating outside.

