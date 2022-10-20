Health Horoscope, October 20: Cancerians troubled by eye problems will see a good doctor

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK health checkup: Image for representation

Health Horoscope, October 20: The planetary movements can affect a person's health and career. It is important that one knows the necessary steps one must take to keep mental and physical health in check when the stars are not in their favour. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be, health-wise, for people of all zodiac signs and what measures they should take to make the best of it.

Aries

Put your mind in devotion to God, so that happiness and peace will remain in the house.

Taurus

Today your health will be fit.

Gemini

There may be some fluctuations in your health today, but if you add seasonal fruits to your daily routine, it will be beneficial.

Cancer

People troubled by eye problems will see a good doctor.

Leo

Outside oily food can weaken your health.

Libra

To keep your health fine, today you should avoid eating fried things, the use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

Scorpio

You will get relief from health-related problems.

Sagittarius

Today you will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food today, your health will be good.

Capricorn

Today you will be fit, overall the day will be good.

Aquarius

You should avoid spicy food and your health will be good.

