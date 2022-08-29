Hartalika Teej 2022: Get your desired groom by chanting these mantras on the Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hartalika Teej 2022: Chant these mantra for fulfilment

Hartalika Teej fast is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhado month. This time, the fast of Hartalika Teej is on August 30th. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped. On this day, unmarried girls observe fast for the desired groom and married women for the long life of their husband and the desire to have children. It is believed that by following the strict rules on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati become happy and give them the blessings they want. But do you know that, along with worship and fasting, if you chant mantras for Lord Shankar and Goddess Parvati, then your worship becomes completely successful?

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

According to astrology, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped on this day along with Mahadev and Goddess Parvati. The puja starts with Ganesh's worship. On this day, along with worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, chanting mantras also fulfils all the wishes of the devotees. Different mantras are chanted for the fulfilment of every wish.

Chanting of these mantras will fulfil every wish

Along with the goddess Parvati's mantra, this also includes the mantras for achieving happiness, good fortune, and the long life of your partner.

Rules for chanting mantras

If there is any problem while chanting these mantras or if you cannot pronounce Sanskrit mantras correctly, then the priest is also made to chant the mantras. If this is not possible, then read the Chalisa of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Ganesh Ji during the worship. On this day, listen to the Hartalika Teej fasting story and do the aarti of all three Gods at the end. Put your wish in front of Goddess Parvati and pray to fulfil it with folded hands.

Let’s find out which wish will be fulfilled by chanting which mantra after worship.

Mantra for happiness and good fortune

देहि सौभाग्यं आरोग्यं देहि मे परमं सुखम्।

पुत्र-पौत्रादि समृद्धि देहि में परमेश्वरी।।



Mantra to offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati

सिंदूरं शोभनं रक्तं सौभाग्यं सुखवर्धनम्।

शुभदं कामदं चैव सिंदूरं प्रतिगृह्यताम्।।



Mantra for a desired groom

हे गौरी शंकर अर्धांगिनी यथा त्वं शंकर प्रिया।

तथा माम कुरु कल्याणी कांतकांता सुदुर्लाभाम्।।



Mantra for a husband's long life

नमस्त्यै शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभा।

प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे।



(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. India TV does not make any confirmation about this. It has been presented here keeping in mind the general public's interest.)



