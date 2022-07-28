Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Raja Yoga is being formed on auspicious day; know shubh mahurat & puja vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_RANAWAT_7482 Hariyali Amavasya

Hariyali Amavasya 2022: During the holy month of Sawan, Amavasya Tithi is observed as Hariyali Amavasya. It has great importance in Vedas, Puranas and Hinduism. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Shiva in the form of Pitru on the day of Hariyali Amavasya, one gets freedom from Pitra Dosha. This time the Hariyali Amavasya is being observed on July 28. Hariyali Amavasya is an important celebration in Shravan month. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Know from Pandit Manoj Kumar Mishra about all the benefits associated with Hariyali Amavasya.

Hariyali Amavasya: Shubh Muhurat

The Amavasya of Sawan is called Hariyali Amavasya. This year Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated all over India on 28th July 2022. Amavasya Tithi began on 27 July 2022 at 9:11 pm and end on 28 July 2022 at 11:24 pm. But the worship will happen in Udaya Tithi, so Hariyali Amavasya will be worshiped on 28th July.

Do's and Don'ts to be followed for prosperity and financial gains

Worshiping Lord Shiva on the day of Hariyali Amavasya gives peace in Pitra Dosh as well as the Shani dosh is also reduced. Apart from this, on the day of Hariyali Amavasya, for Pitru peace in the house, recitation of Pitru Sukta Geeta, Garun Purana, Gajendra Moksha etc. should be done. If possible, make a lamp of flour and light it, due to this Shani Dev will be pleased and you will be blessed with happiness and prosperity. According to Skanda Purana, donating food to a Brahmin on this day makes you get rid of all troubles. Prosperity is attained. Worshiping Hanuman ji and Lakshmi ji brings stability to your financial matters. Also, planetary defects are pacified by planting trees on this day.

Get rid of Pitra Dosh

On the day of Hariyali Amavasya, ancestors are remembered. Due to the presence of Pitra Dosh in the horoscope, there are many obstacles in life and the auspicious work is not done properly. Therefore, for their welfare, Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, Shradh Karma, food donation, clothes are donated. Pitru Dev is the owner of Amavasya Tithi, so the donation made on this day gives peace to the ancestors and attains salvation, which leads to happiness, prosperity and peace in your life.

Plant trees on Hariyali Amavasya

According to the Skanda Purana and Vedas, one should plant a tree to protect nature. Those who want to get money or want to progress in job business, they should plant Tulsi, Amla and Belpatra tree. For best health, Brahmi Amla, Sunflower Neem and Arjun trees should be planted. Banana, Nagkesar and Ashwagandha tree should be planted for getting children or good future for children. Conchpushpi tree should be planted for getting wisdom and knowledge. Peepal and Banyan trees should be planted for the peace of ancestors and to get all kinds of splendor.

Read More Astrology News