Guru Gochar 2025: Jupiter to transit in Mars on April 10, these 6 zodiac signs will receive blessings Dev Guru (Jupiter) will transit in Mrigasira Nakshatra owned by Mars on the evening of April 10. Let us know which zodiac signs can benefit in life from this transit of Jupiter.

Jupiter will change its constellation on 10th April. After leaving the Rohini constellation, Jupiter will enter the Mrigasira constellation at around 7:51 pm in the evening. The change of constellation of Jupiter, which gives wealth and happiness, can prove to be very auspicious for some zodiac signs. People of these zodiac signs will earn well, will get new employment opportunities, and many pending works can also be completed. Let us know about these zodiac signs in detail.

Aries

The change in constellation of Jupiter can prove to be favourable for you. Getting new sources of income will bring stability to life. During this time, you can think of starting your own business along with a member of your family. If any government work was stuck for a long time, then it can be completed during this time. Jupiter is in your speech house, so after the change of constellation, you can win the hearts of people with your words at the social level.

Taurus

Good changes will come mentally. With the power of positive thinking, you can perform well even in adverse circumstances. People struggling with lack of money can get a new idea to save money. Your spouse's income will increase, which will improve the family's situation. People of this zodiac doing business in partnership can get good profits. Favourable changes can also be seen in health.

Cancer

The change in Guru's constellation can prove to be very beneficial for you. You will have new plans, which you will use to improve your future. You can join a new course, or the idea of ​​learning a new language can also come to your mind. Doing this will also benefit you in the future. Employed people can get a job in a new organisation. You will get opportunities to earn extra income during this time.

Leo

Your financial condition will be strengthened after the change in Guru's constellation. If you work in a hotel or the travel industry, then you will get good profits during this time. Leo people can also get a high position. You will participate in religious activities, and by doing this you will also get mental peace.

Virgo

The transit of Guru will open new doors of wealth in front of you. You can earn money by doing part-time jobs on weekends. Your knowledge will also increase during this time. You can also see good changes in your family life. You will also be happy if your spouse achieves success in the field of career.

Capricorn

You will get the right result of your hard work after the change of Guru's constellation. If you have invested money somewhere, you can get good returns from it. You can meet dignitaries at the social level. You will also see pleasant changes in your love and married life.