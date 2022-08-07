Gemini Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): You need to focus entirely on yourself & your health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gemini

Gemini Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): The second week of August is here! A major change is in the offing as on August 10, Mars will transit in Taurus, which is going to have an astrological impact. All the zodiac signs will witness some good and bad changes in their lives. For Gemini, you’ll find yourself excessively sweating and anxious this week because of the stress. This week, you need to focus entirely on yourself and your health.

Ganesha says your heightened energies will help you move past any hurdles without much effort. You will feel as if you're being the most productive and efficient in your work this week. Focus entirely on yourself and your health this week as you need to pay attention to your health. Although you will be busy working and hustling, you have the time this week to work as well as take care of your health. You’ll find yourself excessively sweating and anxious this week; it is only because the stress of this week is getting to your body. Even though you'll have absolutely no appetite this week, be regular about having your meals regardless.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

