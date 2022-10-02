Financial Horoscope, October 2: On Maha Saptami, Leo and Taurus can make big profits in business

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Financial Horoscope Today, October 2 (Navratri Day 7): Sunday is the Saptami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 6.45 pm today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri will be worshipped. Astrological predictions suggest Aries, Leo and Taurus will have a great day in terms of business. Pisces can also think about starting a new venture. Know more from Acharya Indu Prakash about how your day will be on October 2 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

You will have a good day today. Today, your life partner will get help in carrying forward the business. Today you will keep yourself ready to complete a new project. Today is going to be a wonderful day for professors. Take blessings of mother, new paths of progress will be found.

Taurus

Today will bring a new change in career for the students. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Read Maa Kalratri, you will get freedom from suffering.

Gemini

You have a better day today. There are chances of getting promotion in the job. Students will get a new project. You will get opportunities to make money today. Offer things made of jaggery to Durga Maa, you will get success in stalled works.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Due to your contact with a higher official, there will be benefit in government work. Offer red chunri to the goddess, the problems coming in marriage will be overcome.

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today, if you work with the advice of an experienced person, then you will get success. People associated with electronic work will get more money today. Businessmen are getting chances of making big profits today. Offer cloves to the mother, there will be opportunities for promotion.

Virgo

Today you will get full support of luck. If your work is related to an educational institution, then today there will be benefits. The day is favorable for professional progress.

Libra

You will have a better day today. Do not ignore mistakes in any office work today. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract today. The people of the office will appreciate your work very much. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, happiness will remain in life.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will talk to a special relative, you will talk about starting a business with them. Today you will make a new plan to control your expenses. Feed banana to a monkey, wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

Today there will be an increase in family happiness. Today you will take some good decisions regarding your career. Before investing in any property, you should definitely discuss the house. Apply turmeric tilak, you will be happy throughout the day.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, acquaintance with higher officials will come in handy for you. There are chances of progress in career. Light a lamp in front of the goddess, and financial condition will be strong.

Pisces

Today your day will be favourable for you. The day is good for implementing new ideas in the workplace. Whatever you think of doing today, you will get success. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, business will prosper.

