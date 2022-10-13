Financial Horoscope, October 13: Gemini should light a lamp before Tulsi plant for benefit

Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Financial Horoscope, October 13: Know the financial prediction for the zodiac signs on Karwa Chauth and by what measures you can make the day better.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2022 8:01 IST
Financial Horoscope, October 13
Image Source : FREEPIK Financial Horoscope, October 13: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, October 13: The financial side of people's lives is affected by the planetary movements and it is important that one should take care while taking decisions related to money. Know the astrological predictions for the day to keep the financial side strong and by what measures you can make the most of October 13. 

Aries

 Money can be spent in entertainment, it will give you pleasure. 

Gemini

By lighting a lamp in front of the Tulsi plant, the financial side will be strong. 

Leo 

You can get some good news related to job and due to this your financial condition will improve a lot. 

Virgo

 You can go shopping with family members where you are also likely to get discounts.

Libra

You will get new opportunities to move forward in your career, which will definitely benefit you.

Scorpio

The financial side will be a little weak. 

Capricorn

With success in a business meeting, a deal with a multinational company can also be fixed. 

Aquarius

By lighting a lamp of ghee in front of Durga Maa, your financial side will be strengthened.

 

