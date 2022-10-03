Financial Horoscope, Oct 3: On Durga Ashtami, Virgo will enjoy profits & Taurus can crack big deal

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Financial Horoscope Today, October 3 (Navratri Day 8): Today is Ashtami Tithi and Monday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. The eighth day of Navratri is also known as Durga Ashtami. Today, on the Ashtami date, the eighth power of Maa Durga, Mata Mahagauri will be worshipped. With her blessings, the financial condition of zodiac signs like Virgo, Taurus and Leo among others will remain strong. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on Monday according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get opportunities for career advancement. If you want to start a new business then you will get full support of your family members. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Mata Mahagauri, there will be an increase in wealth and food.

Taurus

Today luck will be kind to you. Today you will suddenly get something that you were looking for for a long time. For those who are associated with the business of tours and travels, today is going to be a profitable day. Today you will get a chance to partner with a big company, which will give you maximum benefits. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Gemini

Today will prove to be a day of happiness. People associated with the field of education will get an opportunity to learn something new today. Today, the chances of promotion are being made for the people doing the job. Women will have less workload in the office today, so that you will complete your work title. Offer Arghya to Lord Sun by putting some grains of rice in water, health will remain better.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be mixed. Those who are associated with the business of clothes, the speed of their work will increase. Offer mother's pudding, the obstacles coming in business will be removed.

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will make a plan to make yourself financially strong. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, the obstacles coming in marriage will be removed.

Virgo

Today your prestige in the society will increase. Everyone in the office will be impressed by your actions. Women of this zodiac who are associated with the field of business, today good sums of profit are being made for them. Offer red flowers to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for profit.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you want to invest money somewhere then today is a good day. Offer halwa to Maa Durga, prosperity will remain in life.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will try to find happiness in small things. Opponents will extend a hand of friendship in front of you today. Read Durga Stotra, financial condition will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today will be a better day for you. Shopkeepers are going to get more money than expected today. Whatever work you extend your hand in today, it will definitely be successful. Visit the mother, luck will remain with you.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today will be a day for success in work. Those who are associated with the business of gold and silver, the speed of their work will increase. Donate ghee at the religious place, family relations will be stronger.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will feel yourself full of pride. Those who work in web designing will get a big project. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend a social function today. Give clothes to someone in need, there will be happiness in life.

Pisces

Today your financial problems will be solved, a friend will help you. Efforts made today towards business will be fruitful in future. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, people will continue to get support.

