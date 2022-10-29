Financial Horoscope, Oct 29: Gemini to get profit today, Libra should take advice before investing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Horoscope Today, October 29: Today is the Chaturthi date and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Apart from this, today is Saubhagya Panchami and Surya Shashthi Vrat i.e. the second restraint of Chhath Puja. The day will be favourable for zodiac signs Gemini, Aries and Leo in terms of finances. Libra, on the other hand, must take advice before investing money in shares. Know more from Acharya Indu Prakash about how Saturday will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be favourable. Textile traders will get benefits after their hard work today. The donation of the elderly will take interest in the works of virtue. You will see pleasant changes in your job today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. You may make up your mind to start a new business. Also, it would be advisable to take the advice of elders.

Gemini

You will have a wonderful day today. Your circumstances will be favorable in advance. Today you will get more profit from hard work in the business field. You will get many opportunities to make money. Today you will be busy doing some important office work.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will go to an interview for one of your jobs in which you will be selected. Before starting any new business, take advice from an experienced person so that your business will run well. The businessmen of the library can make up their minds to open a new branch.

Leo

Today will be your best day. To avoid online fraud, you will talk to a good consultant team.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not work depending on anyone in the office. Students of this zodiac are likely to get success in the competitive field.

Libra

Today your day will be normal. Before investing money in the share market, it would be advisable to take someone's advice. The advice of seniors in the office will come in handy for you. Delegating your work to someone can spoil your work. You will take advice from your father so that you will get successful in your business.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your influence will increase. Your efforts will be successful in any work. You can get an opportunity to buy a vehicle. There are chances of getting some big benefits for the designers today. You will consider buying a new bike with your colleagues.

Sagittarius

You will have a better day today. Your financial side will be strong. You will hold a meeting with one of your clients by making a video call.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. The business of the people of the bookstore will move in a better direction. People associated with politics will get in touch with big officials.

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. A writer's book will be published today, for which he will get an award. Take any major decision carefully. From the business point of view, you will do well. People trying for government jobs will get better news soon.

Pisces

Today will be your best day. The income of electricity traders will increase. You will also get sources of income. You will be full of energy throughout the day. Try to avoid unnecessary stress.

