Dwidwadash Yog: Jupiter and Sun may bring luck, financial gains and career growth for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

An important planetary shift is set to take place on June 15 when the Sun moves from Taurus into Gemini. With this transit, a Dwidwadash Yog will form between Jupiter and the Sun, a combination that is expected to remain active for roughly 30 days, until the middle of July.

According to astrological beliefs, Jupiter and the Sun share a friendly relationship. Because of this, the Dwidwadash Yog formed between the two planets is considered favourable for certain zodiac signs. During this period, some people may see encouraging developments in areas such as career, finances, education and personal relationships.

Zodiac signs that may benefit from the Sun-Jupiter Dwidwadash Yog

Aries

The Dwidwadash Yog may bring a wave of positive changes for Aries natives.

People who have been facing obstacles in their professional lives could finally see some relief. Between 15 June and 15 July, there may also be opportunities related to promotions and career growth.

Family life is expected to remain supportive. Many Aries natives may receive encouragement and assistance from their parents during this period.

Students, too, could have reasons to smile. The period is believed to be favourable for educational achievements and academic progress.

Gemini

For Gemini natives, this planetary combination is said to have a particularly positive impact on finances.

Those dealing with money-related challenges may find solutions to long-standing issues. People involved in ancestral or family-run businesses could also see gains during this period.

There may be another noticeable change.

According to astrological predictions, Gemini natives could experience greater sweetness in their speech, helping them earn appreciation and respect in social circles.

The Sun's influence may also boost confidence, courage and determination, making it easier to pursue goals.

Leo

For Leo natives, the Dwidwadash Yog may help bring unfinished tasks closer to completion.

People connected to businesses involving foreign countries or international markets are believed to have strong chances of earning significant profits.

Plans that have been stuck for a while may finally move forward.

Support from elder siblings is also indicated during this phase, which could prove helpful in both personal and professional matters.

Some Leo natives may even come across opportunities related to government-sector jobs.

Pisces

Pisces natives may feel particularly energetic during this period as the Dwidwadash Yog forms between Jupiter, the ruler of their sign, and the Sun.

Astrological forecasts suggest that new opportunities for financial growth could emerge. Some individuals may even take steps towards starting their own business ventures.

Students are also expected to benefit, especially through the guidance and support of teachers and mentors.

The Jupiter-Sun combination is believed to bring encouraging developments in matters of love as well. For some Pisces natives, relationships could move in a positive direction during this phase.

With the Sun entering Gemini on 15 June and the Dwidwadash Yog remaining active for about a month, astrologers believe these four zodiac signs may experience some of the most favourable effects of the planetary alignment.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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