Dwidwadash Yog 2026: Jupiter and Ketu likely to bring success and growth for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Major planetary transits often attract attention in Vedic astrology, especially when they lead to the formation of rare yogas. One such astrological event is set to take place on June 2, when Jupiter moves out of Gemini and enters Cancer, its exalted sign. Astrologers believe this shift could bring notable changes for several zodiac signs.

As soon as Jupiter enters Cancer, it will form Dwidwadash Yog with Ketu, which is currently positioned in Leo. This yoga is created because Ketu will be placed second from Jupiter, while Jupiter will be positioned twelfth from Ketu. Since both planets are associated with wisdom, spirituality and higher learning, astrologers believe this combination could prove particularly beneficial for four zodiac signs.

Aries: Growth in knowledge and career

For Aries natives, Dwidwadash Yog may bring a fresh sense of clarity and self-awareness.

You could gain a better understanding of your own abilities and put them to good use in the workplace. This may help improve your performance and open the door to new opportunities.

Students pursuing studies in fields such as medicine and botany may particularly benefit during this period. Some individuals may also receive promotions or move into higher positions.

With Ketu influencing the fifth house and Jupiter activating the fourth house, astrologers suggest that family life could become more harmonious. Financial conditions may also show signs of improvement.

Cancer: Positive changes and career opportunities

Cancer natives are likely to feel the effects of this transit more directly because Jupiter will be entering their own sign on June 2.

At the same time, Ketu will be positioned in the second house associated with speech and finances. According to astrologers, students studying communication, sales, marketing or related subjects may achieve encouraging results.

The influence of Dwidwadash Yog may also improve the chances of finding a desired job or securing a role in a preferred location.

Many Cancer natives may become more active in religious and spiritual pursuits. Astrologers also indicate that mental well-being and overall outlook could improve during this period.

Sagittarius: Interest in research and spirituality may grow

For Sagittarius natives, Jupiter is the ruling planet, making this yoga particularly significant.

Astrologers believe Jupiter will activate the eighth house, while Ketu will influence the ninth house. As a result, many natives may develop a deeper interest in research, hidden knowledge and spiritual subjects.

Students involved in research-related work could see favourable outcomes. Career-related achievements may also come your way during this period.

You may participate more actively in spiritual activities as well. Those who are already following a spiritual path could experience meaningful and positive developments.

Aquarius: Career progress and meaningful connections

Aquarius natives may also experience several positive outcomes from Dwidwadash Yog.

According to astrologers, professional life could bring encouraging experiences and opportunities. Your balanced and thoughtful personality may leave a positive impression on others.

There are indications that meeting a spiritual teacher or mentor during this period could become a memorable experience.

Students may notice better concentration levels and improved focus in their studies. Aquarius natives could also succeed in overcoming rivals or competitors.

However, astrologers advise paying a little extra attention to health matters and overall well-being during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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