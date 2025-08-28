Daily horoscope today [August 28, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what the stars say for your day Thursday’s horoscope for August 28, 2025, brings fresh guidance for love, career and health. See zodiac predictions from Aries to Pisces with lucky tips.

Today is Thursday, the Panchami Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 5:57 pm today. Shukla Yoga will remain till 1:18 pm today. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 8:44 am today, after which Swati Nakshatra will start.

Apart from this, today is Rishi Panchami fast. Let us know the condition of all 12 zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day, as you will first complete the pending tasks so that you can get time for other tasks as well. You will think of buying a new vehicle, and you can talk to your elder brother about it. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health; you will feel refreshed after a long time. You will help colleagues in the office, due to which everyone will respect you. Students of this zodiac can prepare for an entrance exam.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- White

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a very good day, as it will be a good day for you from a business point of view, and your business relationships will remain strong. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will finish everything well in time. Women of this zodiac sign can start a business today, in which they will get support from their partner. You will meet a friend after a long time, meeting whom you will be happy to see. Your health will be fine, but you should pay special attention to your food.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Black

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a good day, as you have a chance of getting a promotion at your job, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time. You can get the support of a senior officer in the office, due to which your incomplete work will be completed. Today is a good day to settle the work related to banks; all the matters related to your investment will be resolved. Today you can go out somewhere with friends.

Lucky number- 5

Lucky colour- Green

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will give mixed reactions. You will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you can move forward. Today, before doing any important work, take advice from the elders of the house or an experienced person. New ideas will keep coming to your mind automatically, which will take you on the path of progress. People of this zodiac working in government jobs will get a high position and prestige, due to which their minds will be happy.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Red

Leo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you, as your business activities will continue smoothly, and you will also get good money. If the students of this zodiac want to go abroad for higher education, then they can take advice from a wise person. You need to be a little careful with money transactions, and do a thorough investigation before lending money to anyone. Your financial condition will be very good. Today, while doing any work, you must take the blessings of the elders; this will help you in your work.

Lucky number- 1

Lucky colour- Sea-green

Virgo horoscope today

Today is going to be a happy day, as your spoiled work will be done, and you will also achieve success in new tasks. You can also get good news in court cases. You will get full support from your spouse in any work, which will bring sweetness to the marital relationship. You can also plan to go on a trip with friends. Today, you need to be careful about your health, and you have to take care in the changing weather.

Lucky number- 8

Lucky colour- Pink

Libra horoscope today

Today you will meet new people at the workplace, meeting whom will make you happy. You will do something that all the members of the house will praise you for. Business people of this zodiac sign will earn double the profit today. There will be a meeting in your office regarding a big project, in which you will include your ideas. Lovemates can talk about their relationship at home, and you will get full support from the family.

Lucky number- 6

Lucky colour- Indigo

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be beneficial, as you will get the desired results in some work. If you are looking to shift your business to another place, then look at the place carefully. You will go shopping with your spouse and also give them some gifts. You will be interested in creative work, and you will decorate the house, which will enhance its beauty of the house. Students playing sports of this zodiac will get to learn something new from the coach today.

Lucky number- 3

Lucky colour- Orange

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will try to do something different from others, in which you will get the support of your father. A person associated with the social work of this zodiac will be honoured by the institution today. Today, with someone's help, your pending government work will be done, which will give you peace of mind. Today you will sit with your spouse and discuss a topic, which will give you a solution.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Grey

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. Before making any important changes in your business, you must analyse the market. Wholesalers of this zodiac sign are likely to get a big order from a company today. Today, you can take the advice of a lawyer in the matter going on regarding ancestral property. Friends will come to your house and you can share your thoughts with them, which will lighten your mind today.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you, as while moving forward in your old work, you will also schedule new work. Today is a good day to do work related to society as well; you can also start an NGO or join a social organisation. Your boss will praise you for your way of working in the office, and juniors will also try to learn from you. Women of this zodiac sign can start working from home today, in they will include other women along with themselves.

Lucky number- 7

Lucky colour- Brown

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a good day, as you can make up your mind to invest in real estate and work with a big group. You will make a plan for the future of children, through which their careers will progress. You can be a part of any religious ritual, which will calm your mind. New clients will join you in network marketing, and the day is also good for launching a product. Today, your health will be fine, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky number- 1

Lucky colour- Golden

