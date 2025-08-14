Daily horoscope today, 14 August 2025: What the stars say for your zodiac sign? Start your day with clear guidance. See what 13 August 2025 holds for love, money and work, with lucky colour and number for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Thursday, the Shashthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will remain until 2:08 p.m. today. Ravi Yoga will remain until 9:06 a.m. today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain until 9:06 a.m. today, after which Ashwin Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, a Hala Shashthi fast will be observed today. Acharya Indu Prakash ji will tell us in detail how all 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, your mind will be towards religious activities, which will make the mind happy. Today you will have to work hard to get financial benefits, and you will get the fruits of your hard work. Today, you can take your children out for entertainment. Women of this zodiac sign can start working from home today, which will make them self-reliant, along with other women.

Lucky number- White

Lucky colour- 8

Taurus

Today will be a golden day for you. Today, your hard work for work will pay off, which will make you happy. Today at the workplace, everyone will listen to you carefully, and you will get full support from seniors at work. Today, you will get an opportunity to suddenly gain money in business. Today, you will feel fresh in matters of health. Today you will get many new and good experiences, which will help in your progress.

Lucky number- Pink

Lucky colour- 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will meet someone whose words will have a deep impact on your life. Someone related to your past may contact you tomorrow and make this day memorable. Today, seeing your good work in the office, colleagues will learn something new from you. Today, you will become a source of inspiration for others, which will make you feel proud. Today, helping a poor person will give peace of mind.

Lucky number- Maroon

Lucky colour- 8

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to huge monetary gains in business, you will share the idea of opening a new branch with your family members. Today, you can take the help of your spouse to complete the office project. Today, you will benefit from practical thinking and your balanced attitude. Today, your interest will be in the field of music, and you will also get an offer to sing in a film. Today, control your emotions, and do not talk to anyone unnecessarily.

Lucky number- Blue

Lucky colour- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will be praised for your sense in the office, which will make you happy. Today, your respect will increase in society due to your good work. Today, you will get good monetary gains in business, and your business relationships will also become stronger. If you make a budget for your income and expenditure today, then you will be able to make successful plans. Today, avoid eating fried foods so that your health remains good.

Lucky Number- Peach

Lucky Colour- 9

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You can start the work that you were thinking of doing for a long time from today. Soon you will get good results from your work. Today, your opponents will extend a hand of friendship to you; seeing this, you will be happy. Students can make some changes in their studies today. Keep up your hard work, and you are likely to achieve success soon. Today you will be free from all the complications.

Lucky Number- Yellow

Lucky Colour- 6

Libra

Today you will benefit in business. Today you will get the help of a colleague to complete some important work in the office. Today, it will be better for you to stay away from court cases. Today, your health will be absolutely fine, but you should still take care of your food and drink. Today in the evening, you can talk to family members about an important topic. Today, there is a possibility of some big changes in the financial situation, which will bring happiness and prosperity to your house.

Lucky Number- Green

Lucky Colour- 6

Scorpio

Today, you will be happy with the completion of the work. By evening today, you will receive good news, which will fill the atmosphere of the house with happiness. Today, people around you will be happy with your personality. Today, the pace of the planned work will be strong, and you will get many opportunities to earn money. Today, there are chances of some business changes; these changes will be in your favour. Today, you can get an expensive gift from your spouse, which will make you happy.

Lucky Number- Purple

Lucky Colour- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Today, the advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. Today, your mind will be more engaged in worship, and you will go to a temple with your family to visit. Today is a favourable day for software engineers of this zodiac sign; you will get a call for a job from a multinational company. Today you can take help from your friend to complete some work. People associated with hotel management can get an offer from a good restaurant today.

Lucky Number- Maroon

Lucky Colour- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work you want to complete today, that work will be completed. Today you can go to a friend's house to meet him, which will make him very happy. Today, you will try to come into contact with new people, which will benefit you. Today you can organise a party for children at home. Students of this zodiac sign will get guidance from the teacher, and they will move forward in life.

Lucky number- Red

Lucky colour- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get help from your parents with your work, and it will be completed soon. Today, you will sit and talk openly with everyone, which will maintain closeness in relationships. Today you will feel healthy, due to which you will also be able to concentrate on work. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign; there are chances of you getting selected for a government job. You will give impetus to good works by joining a social service.

Lucky Number- Golden

Lucky Colour- 4

Pisces

Today will be more profitable for you than usual. Today you will meet your childhood friend, who will bring back childhood memories. Today, your pending work will be completed, which will give you peace. The youth of this zodiac who are interested in sports will have a good day today. Today you will get good news, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Today, there will be peace and happiness in the family, and everyone will behave lovingly with each other.

Lucky Number- Black

Lucky Colour- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)