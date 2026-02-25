Chandra Grahan 2026: March 3 lunar eclipse may bring mental stress and financial strain for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

The first Chandra Grahan of the year falls on March 3. Astronomically, it is the familiar lunar eclipse phase, but astrologically, the framing tends to shift. Observances begin. Sutak windows are noted. And conversations around zodiac impact quietly pick up.

This Chandra Grahan will occur in the Leo zodiac sign and will remain visible in India for a period of time, which makes its ritual and astrological weight more pronounced. Visibility, in grahan traditions, is often linked to influence. If it can be seen, it is believed to be felt more directly. Astrologers suggest that a few zodiac signs may experience its effects more noticeably than others.

Cancer: Family and financial sensitivity

For Cancer natives, the Chandra Grahan forms in the second house from their zodiac sign. This house governs wealth, speech and family dynamics. Since the Moon itself rules Cancer, its affliction here is considered more personal in impact.

Family conversations may require greater patience during this period. Minor disagreements could escalate if words are not chosen carefully. Financial matters also demand caution, as impulsive decisions may create unnecessary strain. Emotional sensitivity may run slightly higher than usual.

Leo: Emotional and decision-making turbulence

The Chandra Grahan occurs directly in Leo’s own sign, amplifying its perceived effect. When an eclipse aligns with one’s primary zodiac placement, astrologers often read it as a phase of heightened internal activity.

Mental clarity may feel unsettled, affecting decision-making. Major financial or professional choices are best postponed until stability returns. Relationship dynamics may need extra understanding, particularly with a spouse or close partner. Business decisions should be measured rather than reactive.

Virgo: Health and expenditure watch

For Virgo natives, the Chandra Grahan activates the twelfth house, traditionally linked with loss, expenses and withdrawal. This alignment is often interpreted as a time to slow down.

Physical discomfort, particularly around the chest or abdominal area, may require attention. Mental fatigue is possible. Financial outflow may increase unexpectedly, making structured planning important. Care towards children’s health is also emphasised in readings connected to this placement.

Pisces: Conflict and caution zones

For Pisces, the Moon during this Chandra Grahan occupies the sixth house, associated with conflict, competition and hidden adversaries.

Misunderstandings may surface more easily. Over-trusting others could lead to disappointment. Borrowing money during this period is generally discouraged, as repayment pressure may build. Travel requires attentiveness, especially regarding valuables.

Remedies to reduce Chandra Grahan effects

Traditional belief systems suggest certain spiritual and charitable practices to balance grahan-related disturbances. Commonly recommended measures include:

Chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva

Donating rice, milk, curd or white clothing

Offering service and care to one’s mother, symbolically linked to the Moon

These actions are believed to calm emotional unrest and restore balance during the grahan phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

