Chandra Gochar: Moon enters Sun's zodiac sign Leo, these 3 zodiac signs may see money gains

New Delhi:

The Moon has already entered Leo on the morning of May 23. According to astrology, the transit took place at 2:09 am as the Moon moved from Cancer into Leo. Since Leo is ruled by the Sun and the Sun shares a friendly relationship with the Moon, this planetary movement is being seen as favourable for a few zodiac signs.

Astrologers believe the Moon's transit into Leo may bring improvements in areas linked to money, family life, social recognition and overall comfort. For some zodiac signs, pending work may finally move ahead and financial stability could improve too.

Moon's transit in Leo may bring positive changes for these 3 zodiac signs

1. Taurus

For Taurus natives, the Moon will transit through the fourth house, which is associated with comfort, happiness and motherly blessings.

This transit may bring more peace, comfort and positivity into life. The Moon, considered a calm and gentle planet in astrology, could also help Taurus natives gain recognition socially.

Some pending tasks that had been stuck for a long time may finally get completed during this period.

Financial conditions are also expected to improve. Some people may receive strong returns from past investments. Along with that, Taurus natives may also get the chance to spend quality time with parents and family members.

2. Cancer

The Moon will transit through the second house for Cancer natives. In astrology, this house is linked with wealth, speech and family.

Because of this movement, some Cancer natives may benefit through ancestral business or family-related work. There are also chances of getting a new job with a better salary package.

Financial strength is expected to improve during this phase.

Astrologers also believe speech and communication may become sweeter and more effective, helping Cancer natives attract attention socially.

Any government-related work that had been delayed could finally move forward. Health is also likely to remain stable overall.

3. Libra

For Libra natives, the Moon will move through the eleventh house, also known as the house of gains and income.

This transit may open new sources of income for some people. A few natives may even begin part-time work or side income opportunities during this phase.

Financial conditions are expected to improve steadily.

Any pending household work may also get completed. Support from elder siblings is likely during this period.

There are chances of attending a wedding, celebration or social gathering as well.

For business owners too, this transit may prove beneficial, with possibilities of receiving a profitable deal or business opportunity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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