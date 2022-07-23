Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Maintain transparency in business-related matters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PSYCHICTEMPLESBYKARISHMASHETTY Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): The last week of July will bring new changes in your life. An emotional bond with close relatives will be strengthened. Expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla suggests that Capricorns should maintain transparency in all business-related activities. Also, excessive control can make them more stubborn. Know what this week has in store for you.

Ganesha says at this time any serious issues related to the family will be discussed. The result will also be positive. An emotional bond with close relatives will be strengthened. The students of this zodiac sign will be proud to have completed any of their projects. Parents will maintain friendly relations with their children. Excessive control can make them more stubborn. Don't let the youth fall in love and compromise with their time and career. Maintain transparency in all business-related activities at this time. Don't let any outsider interfere in the affairs of the house. The excessive workload can cause pain and swelling in the legs.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

