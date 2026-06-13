Budhaditya Yog 2026: Sun and Mercury may bring career growth, profits and new opportunities for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

A significant planetary combination is set to form on June 15, 2026 as the Sun and Mercury come together in Gemini. In Vedic astrology, the conjunction of these two planets creates Budhaditya Yog, a combination often associated with intelligence, communication skills, career progress and financial growth.

This particular Budhaditya Yog will remain active until June 22. Astrologers believe the period could bring encouraging developments for a few zodiac signs, especially in areas linked to work, money, business and personal life. For some, it may even feel like a week where things finally begin moving in the right direction.

Which zodiac signs may benefit from Budhaditya Yog?

Taurus

For Taurus natives, Budhaditya Yog is expected to bring a particularly favourable phase.

Tasks that have been stuck for a while may finally start moving forward. Financial conditions could improve noticeably, offering some relief from money-related concerns.

Those involved in business may find themselves close to finalising an important deal. There are also indications of bonuses or monetary rewards for working professionals.

At the workplace, seniors and managers are likely to appreciate your efforts, which could work in your favour over the coming days.

Gemini

The Sun and Mercury are meeting in your own sign, which is why this period is considered especially beneficial for Gemini natives.

People planning to launch a business venture may find the timing supportive. New opportunities could emerge and long-pending plans may begin taking shape.

Professional life also looks encouraging.

Recognition from bosses and senior colleagues is indicated, while some people may receive offers related to a new job.

Partnership-based ventures could generate strong profits during this period. There are also chances of enjoying vehicle-related comforts.

On the personal front, relationships with your spouse are expected to remain warm and harmonious. Some natives may even plan a short trip or holiday.

Virgo

Virgo natives could have plenty to look forward to during this Budhaditya Yog.

Astrological predictions suggest gains through ancestral property matters. People dealing with legal disputes or court-related cases may find outcomes moving in their favour.

For business owners, an important breakthrough or major achievement is also possible.

Travel opportunities are highlighted as well. Some natives may get a chance to travel abroad during this period.

There is another positive indication.

People struggling with an old health issue may finally experience some relief and improvement.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius natives, the period between June 15 and 22 is expected to be quite promising.

Investments made in the past may begin generating encouraging returns. Working professionals could also achieve a significant milestone or success in their careers.

Some natives may receive opportunities to travel abroad for work-related reasons.

Business owners are likely to focus on expansion plans and long-term growth strategies.

There are also indications of purchasing land or a vehicle during this phase.

Income sources may increase, bringing greater financial stability. At the same time, support from parents and family members is expected to remain strong, helping you move ahead with confidence.

As Budhaditya Yog remains active until June 22, astrologers believe these four zodiac signs may experience some of the most favourable effects of the Sun-Mercury conjunction.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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