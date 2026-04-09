Budh Surya Yuti 2026: Mercury-Sun conjunction in Pisces to improve income, career and confidence for 3 signs

New Delhi:

Astrology tends to get more interesting when two strong planets come together. Not just because of the alignment, but because of what it is believed to trigger across different areas of life.

Something similar is happening in April 2026. A planetary shift is set to form a well-known and considered highly favourable yoga. And for a few zodiac signs, the effects could stand out a bit more than usual.

Mercury transit in April 2026 and Budhaditya Rajyog

According to astrology, on April 11, 2026, Mercury will move out of Aquarius and enter Pisces.

In Pisces, it will join the Sun, which is already positioned there. When Mercury, associated with intellect, combines with the Sun, which represents self and leadership, it forms Budhaditya Rajyog.

This alignment is considered auspicious. As per Drik Panchang, the effect of this yoga will remain from April 11 to April 30, 2026. During this period, efforts are more likely to bring positive results.

Taurus: Strong gains and financial growth

For Taurus natives, this yoga will form in the eleventh house, which is linked to income and gains.

This period may bring an improvement in financial stability. There are indications of salary growth and possible promotion at work.

For those in business, this could be a favourable time for investment decisions, with the potential for future profit. Social connections may also expand, and new networks could form.

Gemini: Career growth and recognition

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, so the impact of this yoga may be more noticeable for this sign.

The alignment will take place in the tenth house, which relates to career and professional life.

This could bring success at work. Your communication skills and ideas may be appreciated. Those connected to media, writing, marketing, or banking may see particular benefits.

Pending tasks may finally move forward. At the same time, avoiding rushed decisions would be important.

Pisces: Confidence and new opportunities

For Pisces natives, this conjunction is happening in their own sign, influencing the first house.

This may lead to increased confidence and stronger decision-making ability. There are signs of gains in business and favourable conditions for starting new partnerships.

At the same time, expenses could rise during this period. Planning finances carefully would be necessary to maintain balance.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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