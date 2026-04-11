Budh Gochar 2026: Mercury’s transit into Pisces to bring major gains for these 2 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary movements often bring small shifts. Sometimes noticeable, sometimes not. But every now and then, a transit stands out a bit more.

Mercury is set to move into Pisces on April 11, a sign ruled by Jupiter. It will remain there till April 30. During this period, a few zodiac signs may experience positive changes, especially in career and finances.

Mercury transit in Pisces: What it means for zodiac signs

With Mercury placed in Pisces, its influence may bring favourable outcomes for certain signs. This phase is expected to support growth, better opportunities, and financial improvements.

Gemini: Career growth and financial gains

For Gemini natives, Mercury will transit into the tenth house, which is linked to career and work.

This placement may bring success in professional life. There are chances of strong financial gains during this period. Pending tasks at work may finally get completed.

Some individuals may also receive job offers from foreign companies. Relationships with younger siblings are likely to improve, and there could be opportunities to spend more time together.

There are also indications that some good news may come your way during this phase.

Scorpio: Confidence, success and recognition

For Scorpio, this transit will activate the fifth house.

This may help you express your thoughts and emotions more clearly. Confidence levels are likely to rise, which can reflect positively in your career.

There are chances of sudden promotions or an increase in income for some people. Business plans may start working out as expected.

On a social level, you may receive recognition and respect. Relationships with parents are likely to improve.

Students may also achieve something significant during this period. Along with this, there may be positive changes in overall health.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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