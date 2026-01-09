Budh Gochar 2026: Why Aries, Libra and Pisces need to stay alert till January 15 Mercury’s transit into the Purvashadha constellation in Sagittarius, is likely to influence thinking, communication and decision-making. The period is expected to be challenging for Aries, Libra and Pisces natives, with stress, financial caution and emotional balance coming into focus.

In astrology, Mercury is linked with intelligence, communication, business sense and reasoning. Whenever the planet shifts its position or moves into a new constellation, it is believed to influence all twelve zodiac signs in different ways.

These changes do not affect everyone equally. For some signs, the phase brings lessons and reflection. For others, it can feel heavier, marked by stress, confusion or imbalance. On January 7, Mercury changed its constellation, and this shift is expected to be challenging for certain zodiac signs. In particular, three signs are advised to remain cautious until January 15, 2026.

Astrological significance of Mercury transit 2026

Mercury is currently transiting through the Purvashadha constellation, which is ruled by Venus, while positioned in Sagittarius. This transit began at noon on January 7, 2026, and will continue until the morning of January 15, 2026. During this period, Mercury’s influence is said to show up clearly in areas such as thinking patterns, speech, business matters, health and overall mental state.

Aries: Stress and career obstacles

Aries natives may feel a rise in mental pressure during this Mercury transit. Career-related uncertainty could shake confidence levels. There is also a risk of distractions leading to wrong or rushed decisions. Extra care is advised while driving, as chances of minor injury remain. Relationships may need patience and thoughtful communication.

Libra: Restlessness and financial concerns

For Libras, this phase can feel unsettled, both mentally and physically. Anxiety may make it harder to stay focused at work. Carelessness with money could result in losses, especially if old issues resurface. Around January 15, a slight dip in health is also possible, so rest should not be ignored.

Pisces: Pressure in work and personal life

Pisces individuals may need to move cautiously during this transit. Decisions at work should be taken carefully, as misunderstandings with seniors are possible. Financial losses cannot be ruled out. Feelings of low mood may affect performance and could also create distance in close personal relationships.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

