Budh Ast 2026: Mercury turns combust on February 28, these 4 zodiac signs may see major financial gains

New Delhi:

Planetary movements tend to spark conversation quickly, especially when Mercury is involved. In astrology, Mercury governs communication, commerce, intellect and transactions. So when it shifts position or weakens, people pay attention.

On February 28, 2026, at 10:09 PM, Mercury will become combust in Aquarius. In astrological terms, combust means a planet moves too close to the Sun and temporarily loses strength. While this phase may create challenges for some zodiac signs, for a few others it could quietly open doors.

Here’s a look at the four zodiac signs that may benefit the most from Mercury combust in Aquarius.

Gemini: Financial gains and career movement

Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini, which makes this combustion phase especially significant. For Gemini natives, this period may bring fresh financial opportunities. Stuck payments could finally clear. Business owners might close new deals. There are also indications of foreign travel or overseas connections opening up. Career momentum looks steady. Not dramatic. But progressive.

Virgo: Promotion and new responsibilities

Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, and this combust phase could work in its favour. There are strong signs of career advancement. A promotion or additional responsibilities at work may come your way. Those exploring new job options could see positive developments. Financially, investments show potential gains. The overall monetary position may strengthen compared to previous months. For some, opportunities linked to overseas employment may also surface.

Taurus: Sudden monetary growth

For Taurus, Mercury combust in Aquarius may activate financial houses in a beneficial way. There are indications of sudden monetary gains. Partnerships, especially in business, could bring noticeable profits. Property-related purchases or investments may move forward successfully. Health-wise, relief from a lingering issue is also possible during this phase.

Capricorn: Career expansion and salary boost

Capricorn natives may experience tangible professional growth during Mercury’s combust period. There are signals of new job opportunities emerging. Salary increments or business expansion plans could take shape. Financial stability appears stronger than before. In some cases, unexpected monetary gains may also materialise.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

