  English News
  Astrology
  Aaj Ka Panchang October 16: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang October 16: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang October 16: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 21:53 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang October 16
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang October 16

Aaj Ka Panchang October 16: Today is the sixth day and Sunday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Shashti Tithi will remain till 7.03 am today, after that Saptami Tithi will start. Today afternoon Parigh Yoga will remain till 3:09 pm. Also, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 2.15 pm late in the night. With this, after crossing the whole day today, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 2.15 am at night. Today morning from 7.03 am to 8.16 pm, the Bhadra of heaven will remain. 

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi to remain till 7:30 in the morning

Parigha Yoga 

- Ardra Nakshatra to start from 3:09 pm in the afternoon and will last till 2:15 am.

Rahukal

  • Delhi - 04:25 pm to 05:51 pm
  • Mumbai - 04:47 pm to 06:15 pm
  • Chandigarh - 04:25 pm to 05:50 pm
  • Lucknow - 04:11 pm to 05:37 pm
  • Bhopal - 04:27 pm to 05:54 pm Kolkata -
  • 03:44 pm to 05:11 pm
  • Ahmedabad - 04:46 pm to 06:13 pm
  • Chennai - 04:21 pm to 05:49 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise – 6:21 am 

Sunset – 5:51 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

