  4. Aaj Ka Panchang, July 31: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 31: On Sunday is the auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej and women will be fasting for their husbands. Know the auspicious timings and plan the day in advance.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2022 5:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Know the Panchang on July 31 and don't miss out on the auspicious timings

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 31: Sunday is the third day of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 4:19 am tomorrow morning. Vytipat Yoga will remain till 7:01 pm. Doing any work in this yoga may lead to loss. Even if you want to do good to someone during this yoga, it will be bad for them. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 2.20 pm today, after that Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash the Panchang on July 31.

Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi - Till 4:19 pm

Vyatipat Yoga - Till 7:01 pm
Magha Nakshatra - Today at 2:20 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi- 05:31 pm to 07:13 pm
Mumbai - 05:37 pm to 07:14 pm
Chandigarh - 05:36 pm to 07:18 pm
Lucknow - 05:14 pm to 06:55 pm
Bhopal - 05:24 pm to 07:03 pm
Kolkata- 04:39 pm to 06:18 pm
Ahmedabad - 05:42 pm to 07:21 pm
Chennai - 05:01 pm to 06:36 pm
 

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:41 am
Sunset - 7:12 pm

