Aaj Ka Panchang July 27: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang July 27: Today is the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Wednesday is the day. Chaturdashi date will remain till 9.12 pm tonight. Today, Harshana Yoga will remain till 5.6 pm in the evening. Also, today's whole day will be Punarvasu Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdashi Tithi - Tonight till 9.12 pm

Harshana Yoga - Today evening till 5:6 pm

Punarvasu Nakshatra - The whole day will be Punarvasu Nakshatra

Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:27 PM to 02:09 PM

Mumbai - 12:45 pm to 02:23 pm

Chandigarh - 12:29 PM to 02:12 PM

Lucknow - 12:13 pm to 01:54 pm

Bhopal - 12:26 pm to 02:06 pm

Kolkata - 11:43 PM to 01:22 PM

Ahmedabad - 12:46 pm to 02:25 pm

Chennai - 12:15 pm to 01:51 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:39 am

Sunset - 7:14 pm

