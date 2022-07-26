Aaj Ka Panchang July 27: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Wednesday

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang July 27: Today's whole day will be Punarvasu Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2022 5:15 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang July 27
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang July 27

Aaj Ka Panchang July 27: Today is the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Wednesday is the day. Chaturdashi date will remain till 9.12 pm tonight. Today, Harshana Yoga will remain till 5.6 pm in the evening. Also, today's whole day will be Punarvasu Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time 

Chaturdashi Tithi - Tonight till 9.12 pm

Harshana Yoga - Today evening till 5:6 pm
Punarvasu Nakshatra - The whole day will be Punarvasu Nakshatra

Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:27 PM to 02:09 PM
Mumbai - 12:45 pm to 02:23 pm
Chandigarh - 12:29 PM to 02:12 PM
Lucknow - 12:13 pm to 01:54 pm
Bhopal - 12:26 pm to 02:06 pm
Kolkata - 11:43 PM to 01:22 PM
Ahmedabad - 12:46 pm to 02:25 pm
Chennai - 12:15 pm to 01:51 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:39 am
Sunset - 7:14 pm

 

