Aaj Ka Panchang July 26: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Tuesday

Aaj Ka Panchang July 26: Today is Trayodashi Tithi and Tuesday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi date will remain till 6.48 pm today, after that Chaturdashi date will be taken. There will be Vyaghat Yoga till 4:7 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, there will be Ardra Nakshatra till 4:9 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is the Sawan Shivratri. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious Time

Trayodashi Tithi - Today till 6.48 pm

Vyaghat Yoga - 4.07 pm

Ardra Nakshatra - Next morning till 4.09 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - 03:52 pm to 05:34 pm

Mumbai - 04:01 pm to 05:39 pm

Chandigarh - 03:55 pm to 05:38 pm

Lucknow - 03:35 pm to 05:16 pm

Bhopal - 03:46 pm to 05:26 pm

Kolkata - 03:02 pm to 04:41 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:05 pm to 05:44 pm

Chennai - 03:26 pm to 05:02 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:39 am

Sunset - 7:15 pm

