Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Sunday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24: Today is the Ekadashi date and Sunday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi date will remain till 1.46 pm today, after that Dwadashi date will start. Today there will be Vridhi Yoga till 2 pm. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 10.00 pm tonight, apart from today Kamada Ekadashi is fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
Ekadashi date - till 1.46 pm today
Vriddhi Yoga - till 2 pm today
Rohini Nakshatra - till 10 pm tonight
Rahukaal
Delhi - 05:35 pm to 07:17 pm
Mumbai - 05:39 pm to 07:17 pm
Chandigarh - 05:39 pm to 07:22 pm
Lucknow - 05:17 pm to 06:59 pm
Bhopal - 05:26 pm to 07:06 pm
Kolkata - 04:42 PM to 06:21 PM
Ahmedabad - 05:45 pm to 07:25 pm
Chennai - 05:02 pm to 06:38 pm
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 5:37 am
Sunset - 7:17 pm