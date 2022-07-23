Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 24: Today is the Ekadashi date and Sunday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi date will remain till 1.46 pm today, after that Dwadashi date will start. Today there will be Vridhi Yoga till 2 pm. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 10.00 pm tonight, apart from today Kamada Ekadashi is fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Ekadashi date - till 1.46 pm today

Vriddhi Yoga - till 2 pm today

Rohini Nakshatra - till 10 pm tonight

Rahukaal

Delhi - 05:35 pm to 07:17 pm

Mumbai - 05:39 pm to 07:17 pm

Chandigarh - 05:39 pm to 07:22 pm

Lucknow - 05:17 pm to 06:59 pm

Bhopal - 05:26 pm to 07:06 pm

Kolkata - 04:42 PM to 06:21 PM

Ahmedabad - 05:45 pm to 07:25 pm

Chennai - 05:02 pm to 06:38 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:37 am

Sunset - 7:17 pm

