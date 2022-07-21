Friday, July 22, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22: The Rahukaal period in New Delhi will take place from 10:45 am to 12:27 pm. Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, it will start from 10:45 am and will take place till 12:29 pm. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to guide you with the Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Fri

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2022 5:15 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22: Today is the ninth day and Friday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Navami Tithi will remain till 9.33 am today, after that Dashami Tithi will start. Shool yoga will remain till 12.30 pm today. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 4.25 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Navami date - till 9.33 am today

Shool Yoga  - Today at 12 noon till 30 minutes
Bharani Nakshatra - Today at 4:25 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:45 am to 12:27 pm
Mumbai - Before 11:07 pm to 12:45 pm
Chandigarh - 10:45 am to 12:29 pm
Lucknow - 10:31 am to 12:13 pm
Bhopal - 10:46 am to 12:26 pm
Kolkata - 10:03 am to 11:43 pm
Ahmedabad - Before 11:06 pm to 12:46 pm
Chennai - 10:39 am to 12:15 pm

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 5:36 am 
Sunset - 7:18 pm

