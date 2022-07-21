Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Friday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 22: Today is the ninth day and Friday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Navami Tithi will remain till 9.33 am today, after that Dashami Tithi will start. Shool yoga will remain till 12.30 pm today. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 4.25 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Navami date - till 9.33 am today

Shool Yoga - Today at 12 noon till 30 minutes

Bharani Nakshatra - Today at 4:25 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:45 am to 12:27 pm

Mumbai - Before 11:07 pm to 12:45 pm

Chandigarh - 10:45 am to 12:29 pm

Lucknow - 10:31 am to 12:13 pm

Bhopal - 10:46 am to 12:26 pm

Kolkata - 10:03 am to 11:43 pm

Ahmedabad - Before 11:06 pm to 12:46 pm

Chennai - 10:39 am to 12:15 pm

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 5:36 am

Sunset - 7:18 pm

