  4. Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1: Today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Monday from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1: Today is the Chaturthi date and Monday of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 5.14 am tomorrow morning. Today Parigh Yoga will remain till 7.03 pm in the evening. Along with this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 4:7 pm today. The same will remain the Bhadra of the earth from 4:46 pm today evening till 5.14 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Monday from Acharya Indu Prakash. 

Auspicious Time

Chaturthi Tithi - 5 to 14 minutes

Parigh Yoga - till 7:30 in the evening 
Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra - Today at 4:7 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi- 02:09 pm to 03:51 pm
Mumbai - 02:23 pm to 4:00 pm
Chandigarh- 02:12 pm to 03:54 pm
Lucknow 01:54 PM to 03:35 PM
Bhopal 02:06 PM to 03:45 PM
Kolkata- 01:22 PM to 03:01 PM
Ahmedabad- 02:25 pm to 04:04 pm
Chennai - 01:51 pm to 03:26 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:42 am 
Sunset - 7:11 pm

