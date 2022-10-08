Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022: Today is the full moon day and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Purnima will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.24 pm in the late night. Dhruv yoga will remain till 6.37 pm today. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:21 pm today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of bathing and charity. Also today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Purnima Tithi - After crossing the whole day of today till 2.24 pm in the late night

Dhruva Yoga - Today till 6.37 pm

Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra - Today at 4:21 pm

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:31 pm to 05:58 pm

Mumbai - 04:52 pm to 06:20 pm

Chandigarh - 04:31 pm to 05:58 pm

Lucknow - 04:17 pm to 05:44 pm

Bhopal - 04:32 pm to 06:00 pm

Kolkata - 03:49 pm to 05:17 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:51 pm to 06:19 pm

Chennai - 04:24 pm to 05:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:17 am

Sunset - 5:59 pm

