Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time.

Published on: October 08, 2022 16:40 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October 2022:   Today is the full moon day and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Purnima will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.24 pm in the late night. Dhruv yoga will remain till 6.37 pm today. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:21 pm today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of bathing and charity. Also today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Purnima Tithi - After crossing the whole day of today till 2.24 pm in the late night 

Dhruva Yoga -  Today till 6.37 pm
Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra - Today at 4:21 pm

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:31 pm to 05:58 pm 
Mumbai - 04:52 pm to 06:20 pm 
Chandigarh - 04:31 pm to 05:58 pm 
Lucknow - 04:17 pm to 05:44 pm 
Bhopal - 04:32 pm to 06:00 pm 
Kolkata - 03:49 pm to 05:17 pm 
Ahmedabad - 04:51 pm to 06:19 pm 
Chennai - 04:24 pm to 05:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:17 am 
Sunset - 5:59 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Love and Relationship Horoscope, Oct 8: Aquarius and Sagittarius will spend time with their partners

Also Read: Horoscope Today, Oct 8: Stressful day for Gemini; Cancer need to be cautious about their finances

