Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Today is the Pratipada date and Wednesday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada's date will remain till 5.16 pm today. According to Hindi months, this is the ninth month of the year, which is very important. This month is considered to be the form of God himself. Tonight there will be Variyan Yoga till 9.18 o'clock and after completing the whole day today, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 03.09.

Auspicious time

Pratipada date - till 5.16 pm

Variyan Yoga - Tonight till 9.18 minutes

Krittika Nakshatra - Late night till 3:9 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 12:05 pm to 01:26 pm

Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:47 PM

Chandigarh - 12:06 pm to 01:27 pm

Lucknow- Before 11:50 pm to 01:12 pm

Bhopal - 12:04 pm to 01:27 pm

Kolkata - 11:20 pm to 12:44 pm

Ahmedabad - 12:23 pm to 01:47 pm

Chennai- 11:53 PM to 01:19 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am

Sunset - 5:32 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 8: Good day for Gemini, Leo, Libra; Pisces needs to be careful

Also Read: Financial Horoscope November 8: Gemini to get job offer, Virgo will gain profits in business

Read More Astrology News