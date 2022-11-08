Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 17:21 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 November 2022: Today is the Pratipada date and Wednesday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Pratipada's date will remain till 5.16 pm today. According to Hindi months, this is the ninth month of the year, which is very important. This month is considered to be the form of God himself. Tonight there will be Variyan Yoga till 9.18 o'clock and after completing the whole day today, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 03.09.

Auspicious time

Pratipada date - till 5.16 pm

Variyan Yoga - Tonight till 9.18 minutes 
Krittika Nakshatra - Late night till 3:9 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 12:05 pm to 01:26 pm
Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:47 PM
Chandigarh - 12:06 pm to 01:27 pm
Lucknow- Before 11:50 pm to 01:12 pm
Bhopal - 12:04 pm to 01:27 pm
Kolkata - 11:20 pm to 12:44 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:23 pm to 01:47 pm
Chennai- 11:53 PM to 01:19 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am 
Sunset - 5:32 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

 

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 8: Good day for Gemini, Leo, Libra; Pisces needs to be careful

Also Read: Financial Horoscope November 8: Gemini to get job offer, Virgo will gain profits in business

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News