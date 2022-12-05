Aaj ka Panchang 6 December 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang 6 December 2022

Aaj ka Panchang 6 December 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi was till 6:47 in the morning, after that Chaturdashi Tithi started. After passing the whole day today, Shiv Yoga will remain till 2:53 pm. There is success in all the works done in this yoga, especially in the use of mantras. Along with this, there will be a permanent Jai Yoga till 8:38 in the morning. In Stahayajaya Yoga, if you address the accusation labeled against you, then the accusation ends and you win. Know Tuesday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Trayodashi date - this morning till 6.47 am

Parigh Yoga - After crossing the whole day till 2:53 in the late night,

Ashwini Nakshatra - till 8:38 in the morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 02:48 pm to 04:06 pm

Mumbai - 03:15 pm to 04:38 pm

Chandigarh - from 02:47 pm to 04:04 pm

Lucknow - from 02:35 pm to 03:54 pm

Bhopal - from 02:53 pm to 04:13 pm

Kolkata - 02:10 pm to 03:31 pm

Ahmedabad - from 03:12 to 04:33 in the afternoon

Chennai - from 02:51 pm to 04:16 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:59 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

