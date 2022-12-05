Aaj ka Panchang 6 December 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj ka Panchang 6 December 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi was till 6:47 in the morning, after that Chaturdashi Tithi started. After passing the whole day today, Shiv Yoga will remain till 2:53 pm. There is success in all the works done in this yoga, especially in the use of mantras. Along with this, there will be a permanent Jai Yoga till 8:38 in the morning. In Stahayajaya Yoga, if you address the accusation labeled against you, then the accusation ends and you win. Know Tuesday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.
Auspicious time
Trayodashi date - this morning till 6.47 am
Parigh Yoga - After crossing the whole day till 2:53 in the late night,
Ashwini Nakshatra - till 8:38 in the morning
Rahukaal
Delhi - from 02:48 pm to 04:06 pm
Mumbai - 03:15 pm to 04:38 pm
Chandigarh - from 02:47 pm to 04:04 pm
Lucknow - from 02:35 pm to 03:54 pm
Bhopal - from 02:53 pm to 04:13 pm
Kolkata - 02:10 pm to 03:31 pm
Ahmedabad - from 03:12 to 04:33 in the afternoon
Chennai - from 02:51 pm to 04:16 pm
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:59 am
Sunset - 5:24 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)
