Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 November 2022: Today is the Dwadashi date and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 5.6 pm today. After crossing the whole day today, Harshana Yoga will remain till 1.23 pm in the late night. And tonight there will be Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra till 11.56 pm. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Shani Pradosh fast.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi Tithi - Today till 5:06 pm

Harshana Yoga - Late night till 1.23 pm

Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra - till 11.56 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:20 am to 10:43 am

Mumbai- 09:32 am to 10:57 am

Chandigarh- 09:23 am to 10:45 am

Lucknow- 09:04 am to 10:27 am

Bhopal - 09:16 am to 10:40 am

Kolkata- 08:32 am to 09:56 am

Ahmedabad- 09:35 am to 10:59 am

Chennai- 08:58 am to 10:25 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:34 am

Sunset - 5:34 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Bhishma Panchak 2022: Date of Panchak in November; why is it auspicious and how it gives benefits

Also Read: November Horoscope 2022: Gemini to get profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News