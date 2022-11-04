Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2022 23:25 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 5 Nov: Know Saturday's Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 November 2022: Today is the Dwadashi date and Saturday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 5.6 pm today. After crossing the whole day today, Harshana Yoga will remain till 1.23 pm in the late night. And tonight there will be Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra till 11.56 pm. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Shani Pradosh fast.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi Tithi - Today till 5:06 pm

Harshana Yoga - Late night till 1.23 pm
Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra - till 11.56 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:20 am to 10:43 am
Mumbai- 09:32 am to 10:57 am
Chandigarh- 09:23 am to 10:45 am
Lucknow- 09:04 am to 10:27 am
Bhopal - 09:16 am to 10:40 am
Kolkata- 08:32 am to 09:56 am
Ahmedabad- 09:35 am to 10:59 am
Chennai- 08:58 am to 10:25 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 1 Nov 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 1 Nov 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 Nov: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 Nov: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse time

Aaj Ka Panchang 3 Nov: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 3 Nov: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:34 am
Sunset - 5:34 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Bhishma Panchak 2022: Date of Panchak in November; why is it auspicious and how it gives benefits

Also Read: November Horoscope 2022: Gemini to get profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News