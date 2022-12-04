Aaj ka Panchang 5 December 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang 5 December 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 5 December 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi today will be the whole day and night. After passing the whole day today, Parigha Yoga will remain till 3.08 pm. And today at 7.15 am Ashwini Nakshatra will remain, after that Bharani Nakshatra will be there. Apart from this, today is Som Pradosh Vrat and today Venus will enter Sagittarius. Know Monday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Trayodashi date - today's whole day whole night

Parigha Yoga - after crossing the whole day till 3.8 minutes late in the night

Ashwini Nakshatra - Today morning at 7.15 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - 08:18 am to 09:36 am

Mumbai - 08:21 am to 09:44 am

Chandigarh - 08:22 am to 09:39 am

Lucknow - 08:00 am to 09:19 am

Bhopal - from 08:08 am to 09:29 am

Kolkata - 07:24 am to 08:45 am

Ahmedabad - 08:27 am to 09:48 am

Chennai - 07:43 am to 09:09 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:58 am

Sunset- 5: 23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

