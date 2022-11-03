Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 November 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2022 21:25 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov: Know Friday's Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Nov:  Today is the day of Ekadashi and Friday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 6.08 pm today. After crossing the whole day today, there will be Vyaghat Yoga till 3.16 pm in the late night. And tonight there will be Poorvabhadrapada Nakshatra till 12.12 o'clock. Apart from this, the Bhadra of the earth will remain from 6.49 am to 6.08 pm today. Also today is Panchak and Prabodhini, that is, Devotthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Ekadashi date - till 6.08 pm today

Vyaghat Yoga - By crossing the whole day today till 3:16 minutes late at night
Poorvabhadrapada Nakshatra - Tonight till 12.12 am
Bhadra of Prithvi Lok - Today morning from 6.49 am to 6.08 pm  

Rahukal

Delhi - 10:42 am to 12:05 pm
Mumbai - 10:57 am to 12:22 pm
Chandigarh - 10:44 am to 12:06 pm
Lucknow - 10:27 am to 11:50 pm
Bhopal - 10:40 am to 12:04 pm
Kolkata - From 09:56 am to 11:20 pm
Ahmedabad - 10:59 am to 12:23 pm
Chennai - 10:25 am to 11:52 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:34 am
Sunset - 5:34 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

