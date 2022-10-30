Aaj Ka Panchang 31 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 31 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash the Panchang of Monday, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2022 20:03 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 31 October 2022:  Today is the Saptami date and Monday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 11.11 am late at night. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 4.13 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 4.15 am the next morning. Also, after crossing the entire day today, Uttarashada Nakshatra will start at 4.15 am the next morning. At the same time, the Bhadra of Hades will remain till 11.11 pm late tonight. Today is the end of the Surya Shashthi fast, that is, Chhath Puja. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 11.11 am late in the night

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - After passing the whole day today,

Dhriti Yoga till 4:15 am the next morning -
 Bhadra of Hades till 4.13 pm today - Late night till 11.11 am today

Rahukal

Delhi - 07:56 am to 09:19 am
Mumbai - 08:05 am to 09:30 am
Chandigarh - 07:59 am to 09:21 am
Lucknow - 07:39 am to 09:03 am
Bhopal - 07:50 am to 09:14 am
Kolkata - 07:06 am to 08:30 am
Ahmedabad - 08:09 am to 09:33 am
Chennai - 07:30 am to 08:58 am

Sunrise-Sunset time 

Sunrise - 6:31 am 
Sunset - 5:37 pm

 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

