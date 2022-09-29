Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time. Also, know which city has Rahu Kaal at what time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2022 17:32 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: 30 September is the fifth day and Friday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will last till 10.34 pm. On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, there is a law to worship Skandmata, the fifth form of Maa Durga. Preeti Yoga will be there till 10.33 pm. Along with this, after crossing the whole day, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 4:19 am the next morning. Apart from this, Lalita Panchami is also on 30 September.

Auspicious time

Panchami date - till 10.34 pm 

Preeti Yoga - till 10.33  pm

Anuradha Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day till 4:19 am the next morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:42 am to 12:11 pm

Mumbai - 10:59 am to 12:29 pm
Chandigarh - 10:43 am to 12:12 pm
Lucknow- 10:27 am to 11:56 pm
Bhopal - 10:40 am to 12:10 pm
Kolkata- 09:57 am to 11:27 pm
Ahmedabad - 11:00 pm to 12:29 pm
Chennai - 10:29 am to 11:59 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:13 am 
Sunset - 6:08 pm

 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Related Stories
Centre withdraws incentives, special allowance to IAS, IPS officers working in north-east regions

Centre withdraws incentives, special allowance to IAS, IPS officers working in north-east regions

Ahmedabad Railway Station redevelopment: Check out new proposed integrated design

Ahmedabad Railway Station redevelopment: Check out new proposed integrated design

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai railway stations redevelopment approved by Govt

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai railway stations redevelopment approved by Govt

 

Also Read: Navratri 2022 Day 4: Worship Maa Kushmanda; Know Shubh Muhurat, Aarti, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Also Read: Career Horoscope, Sept 29: With Maa Kushmanda's blessings Taurus & Aries students to have great a day

 

 

Read More Astrology News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News