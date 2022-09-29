Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 30 September 2022: 30 September is the fifth day and Friday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will last till 10.34 pm. On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, there is a law to worship Skandmata, the fifth form of Maa Durga. Preeti Yoga will be there till 10.33 pm. Along with this, after crossing the whole day, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 4:19 am the next morning. Apart from this, Lalita Panchami is also on 30 September.

Auspicious time

Panchami date - till 10.34 pm

Preeti Yoga - till 10.33 pm

Anuradha Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day till 4:19 am the next morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:42 am to 12:11 pm

Mumbai - 10:59 am to 12:29 pm

Chandigarh - 10:43 am to 12:12 pm

Lucknow- 10:27 am to 11:56 pm

Bhopal - 10:40 am to 12:10 pm

Kolkata- 09:57 am to 11:27 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:00 pm to 12:29 pm

Chennai - 10:29 am to 11:59 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:13 am

Sunset - 6:08 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Navratri 2022 Day 4: Worship Maa Kushmanda; Know Shubh Muhurat, Aarti, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Also Read: Career Horoscope, Sept 29: With Maa Kushmanda's blessings Taurus & Aries students to have great a day

Read More Astrology News