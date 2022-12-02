Aaj ka Panchang 3 Dec: Know Saturday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj ka Panchang 3 Dec: Know Saturday's panchang

Aaj ka Panchang 3 December 2022: Today is the Ekadashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till the next morning at 5.34 am. Apart from this, today Sun God will be with Venus in Jyestha Nakshatra, on this day Buddha will come in Sagittarius. After crossing today's whole day, Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 4:35 in the next morning. Along with this, from today's sunrise till the next morning at 5:34, there will be Yayijayog. After crossing today's whole day, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 6:16 in the morning the next day. Apart from this, today is Bhadra of Panchak and Swargalok.

Auspicious time

Ekadashi date - 5:34 in the morning

Vyatipat Yoga - 4.35 am in the morning

Yayijayog - 5.34 am in the morning

Revati Nakshatra - 6:16 in the morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 09:35 am to 10:53 am

Mumbai - from 09:43 in the morning to 11:06 in the afternoon

Chandigarh - 09:38 am to 10:55 am

Lucknow - from 09:18 am to 10:37 am

Bhopal - from 09:28 am to 10:49 am

Kolkata - from 08:44 am to 10:05 am

Ahmedabad - from 09:47 in the morning to 11:08 in the afternoon

Chennai - from 09:08 am to 10:33 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am

Sunset - 5:23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am in Prabhashika)

