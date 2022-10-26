Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Today is the second day and Thursday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 12.45 pm today, after that Tritiya Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, there will be good luck yoga till 4.33 am the next morning. Along with this, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 12.11 pm today, after that Anuradha Nakshatra will take place. Today is the festival of Bhaiya Dooj, a symbol of brother-sister love.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - 12 noon till 45 minutes

Saubhagya Yoga - By 4:33 am in the morning

Visakha Nakshatra - 12 noon till 11 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi- 01:29 PM to 02:53 PM

Mumbai - 01:49 PM to 03:15 PM

Chandigarh- 01:29 PM to 02:53 PM

Lucknow - 01:15 pm to 02:39 pm

Bhopal - 01:29 pm to 02:55 pm

Kolkata- 12:46 pm to 02:11 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:48 pm to 03:14 pm

Chennai - 01:20 pm to 02:48 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:28 am

Sunset - 5:40 pm

