Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2022 18:13 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022:  Today is the second day and Thursday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 12.45 pm today, after that Tritiya Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, there will be good luck yoga till 4.33 am the next morning. Along with this, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 12.11 pm today, after that Anuradha Nakshatra will take place. Today is the festival of Bhaiya Dooj, a symbol of brother-sister love.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - 12 noon till 45 minutes 

Saubhagya Yoga - By 4:33 am in the morning
Visakha Nakshatra - 12 noon till 11 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi- 01:29 PM to 02:53 PM
Mumbai - 01:49 PM to 03:15 PM
Chandigarh- 01:29 PM to 02:53 PM
Lucknow - 01:15 pm to 02:39 pm
Bhopal - 01:29 pm to 02:55 pm
Kolkata- 12:46 pm to 02:11 pm
Ahmedabad - 01:48 pm to 03:14 pm
Chennai - 01:20 pm to 02:48 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time 

Sunrise - 6:28 am 
Sunset - 5:40 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

 

