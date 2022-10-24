Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Today is the new moon day and Tuesday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 4:18 pm today. After that Pratipada date of Kartik Shukla Paksha will start. Preeti Yoga will start at 12.32 pm today. Preeti Yoga means love. This yoga is about expanding love. If someone of your own is angry with you, you have to compromise with someone or there is some kind of problem going on in your love-marriage or if you have to pursue your love relationship with someone, then today is a very good day. Is. Along with this, the work done in this yoga also gives respect and respect.

Auspicious time

Chaturdarshi Tithi - Today till 5:27 pm

Vaidhriti Yoga - Today afternoon till 33 minutes

Hasta Nakshatra - Today at 2:42 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi- 02:54 pm to 04:18 pm

Mumbai from 03:16 pm to 04:43 pm

Chandigarh - 02:54 pm to 04:17 pm

Lucknow- 02:40 pm to 04:04 pm

Bhopal - 02:55 pm to 04:21 pm

Kolkata- 02:12 pm to 03:38 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:15 pm to 04:40 pm

Chennai - 02:49 pm to 04:17 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:27 am

Sunset - 5:41 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

Also read: Surya Grahan 2022: Visibility in India, timings & other details of the partial solar eclipse of the year

Also Read: Career Horoscope, October 24: Gemini will get success at workplace, know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News