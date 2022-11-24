Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2022 17:20 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Today is the second date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. The second date will be till 10.34 pm tonight. After crossing today's whole day, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 5 o'clock in the next morning. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 5.21 pm today. Apart from this, Venus is going to rise in the west today.

Auspicious time

Second date - till 10.34  pm

Dhriti Yoga -  after crossing the whole day till 5 in the next morning Jyestha
Nakshatra - till 5.21 in the evening

Rahukaal 

Delhi - 10:49 am to 12:08 pm
Mumbai - 11:02 am to 12:26 pm
Chandigarh - 10:51 am to 12:09 pm
Lucknow - 10:33 am to 11:53 am
Bhopal - 10:46 am to 12:07 pm
Kolkata - 10:02 am to 11:24 am
Ahmedabad - 11:05 am to 12:26 pm
Chennai - 10:30 am to 11:56 am until

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:50 am 
Sunset - 5:24 pm

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 22 Nov: Know Tuesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 Nov: Know Tuesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 Nov: Know Wednesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 Nov: Know Wednesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 Nov: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 Nov: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

Also Read: Horoscope Today, November 24: Gates of happiness will open for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Guru Margi 2022: Jupiter Direct in Pisces to have unfortunate effects on zodiac signs

 

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News