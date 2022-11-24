Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Today is the second date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. The second date will be till 10.34 pm tonight. After crossing today's whole day, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 5 o'clock in the next morning. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 5.21 pm today. Apart from this, Venus is going to rise in the west today.
Auspicious time
Second date - till 10.34 pm
Dhriti Yoga - after crossing the whole day till 5 in the next morning Jyestha
Nakshatra - till 5.21 in the evening
Rahukaal
Delhi - 10:49 am to 12:08 pm
Mumbai - 11:02 am to 12:26 pm
Chandigarh - 10:51 am to 12:09 pm
Lucknow - 10:33 am to 11:53 am
Bhopal - 10:46 am to 12:07 pm
Kolkata - 10:02 am to 11:24 am
Ahmedabad - 11:05 am to 12:26 pm
Chennai - 10:30 am to 11:56 am until
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:50 am
Sunset - 5:24 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)
