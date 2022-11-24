Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 November 2022: Today is the second date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. The second date will be till 10.34 pm tonight. After crossing today's whole day, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 5 o'clock in the next morning. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 5.21 pm today. Apart from this, Venus is going to rise in the west today.

Auspicious time

Second date - till 10.34 pm

Dhriti Yoga - after crossing the whole day till 5 in the next morning Jyestha

Nakshatra - till 5.21 in the evening

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:49 am to 12:08 pm

Mumbai - 11:02 am to 12:26 pm

Chandigarh - 10:51 am to 12:09 pm

Lucknow - 10:33 am to 11:53 am

Bhopal - 10:46 am to 12:07 pm

Kolkata - 10:02 am to 11:24 am

Ahmedabad - 11:05 am to 12:26 pm

Chennai - 10:30 am to 11:56 am until

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:50 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

