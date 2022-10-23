Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2022 22:54 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 October 2022: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Chaturdarshi date will remain till 5.27 pm today. Today is Narak Chaturdashi. After that Amavasya date will start. The validity of yoga will remain till 2.33 pm today. Also, today afternoon at 2:42 pm, there will be Hasta Nakshatra, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is the festival of Hanuman Jayanti and Diwali. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

  • Chaturdarshi Tithi - Today till 5:27 pm 
  • Vaidhriti Yoga - Today at 2:33 pm
  • Hasta Nakshatra - Today at 2:42 pm

Rahukal

  • Chandigarh - 07:55 am to 09:19 am
  • Lucknow - 07:36 am to 09:01 am
  • Bhopal - 07:47 am to 09:13 am
  • Kolkata - 07:03 am to 08:29 am
  • Ahmedabad - 08:06 am to 09:32 am
  • Chennai - 07:29 am to 08:57 am

Sunrise-Sunset time 

  • Sunrise - 6:26 am 
  • Sunset - 5:43 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (24 Oct to 30 Oct): Taurus, Virgo should focus on work; Scorpio must avoid laziness

Also Read: Love and Relationship Horoscope, October 23: On Dhanteras, Leo can take the next step in their relationship

 

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News