Aaj Ka Panchang 23 November 2022: Know Wednesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 November 2022: Today is the Chaturdarshi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 6.53 am today morning, after that Amavasya will start, which will last till 4.26 am the next day. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 3.40 pm today. Along with this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 9:37 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is the new moon day of Marshish Krishna Paksha for bathing-donation-shraddhadi.

Auspicious time

Trayodashi Tithi - 6:53 in the morning

Shobhan Yoga - till 3.40 minutes

Visakha Nakshatra - till 9.37 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - from 12:07 pm to 01:27 pm

Mumbai - 12:25 pm to 01:49 pm

Chandigarh - from 12:09 pm to 01:27 pm

Lucknow - from 11:53 am to 01:13 pm

Bhopal - from 12:07 pm to 01:28 pm

Kolkata - 11:23 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Ahmedabad - from 12:26 pm to 01:48 pm

Chennai - 11:55 a.m. to 01:21 p.m.

Chennai - from 02:47 pm to 04:13 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:45 am

Sunset- 5: 25 pm

