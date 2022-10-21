Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: From Acharya Indu Prakash, know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 18:35 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: Today is the Dwadashi date and Saturday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 6.02 pm today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 5.13 pm today. If you want to do any work peacefully, then doing it in Brahma Yoga will give you auspicious results. Also, if you have had a quarrel with someone, then Brahma Yoga is also very good for resolving it. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 6.02 pm in the evening.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi date - till 6.02 pm in the evening

Brahma Yoga - till 5.13 pm
Yayijay Yoga - till 6 pm to 2 minutes 

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:16 am to 10:41 am
Mumbai- 09:29 am to 10:56 am
Chandigarh- 09:18 am to 10:43 am
Lucknow - 09:00 am to 10:26 am
Bhopal- 09:12 am to 10:39 am
Kolkata- 08:29 am to 09:55 am
Ahmedabad- 09:32 am to 10:58 am
Chennai - 08:57 am to 10:25 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:25 am 
Sunset - 5:44 pm

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Know what to buy according to your zodiac sign to gain wealth

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Oct 21: Scorpio and Capricorn will gain money today, know about others

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News