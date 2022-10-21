Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 October 2022: Today is the Dwadashi date and Saturday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 6.02 pm today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 5.13 pm today. If you want to do any work peacefully, then doing it in Brahma Yoga will give you auspicious results. Also, if you have had a quarrel with someone, then Brahma Yoga is also very good for resolving it. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 6.02 pm in the evening.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi date - till 6.02 pm in the evening

Brahma Yoga - till 5.13 pm

Yayijay Yoga - till 6 pm to 2 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:16 am to 10:41 am

Mumbai- 09:29 am to 10:56 am

Chandigarh- 09:18 am to 10:43 am

Lucknow - 09:00 am to 10:26 am

Bhopal- 09:12 am to 10:39 am

Kolkata- 08:29 am to 09:55 am

Ahmedabad- 09:32 am to 10:58 am

Chennai - 08:57 am to 10:25 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:25 am

Sunset - 5:44 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Know what to buy according to your zodiac sign to gain wealth

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Oct 21: Scorpio and Capricorn will gain money today, know about others

Read More Astrology News