Aaj Ka Panchang 22 November 2022: Know Tuesday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 22 November 2022: Today is the Trayodashi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 8.49 am today, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 6.38 pm today. Along with this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 11.12 minutes tonight. Apart from this, today is the Shivratri fast. Today from 8.49 am to 7.59 pm Patal Lok's Bhadra will be there. Know Tuesday's almanac, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Trayodashi Tithi - 8.49 am today morning

Saubhagya Yoga - Today evening till 6.38 pm

Swati Nakshatra - Tonight till 11.12 pm

Patal Lok's Bhadra - Today morning from 8.49 am to 7.59 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 02:46 PM to 04:05 PM

Mumbai - 03:12 pm to 04:36 pm

Chandigarh - 02:45 pm to 04:04 pm

Lucknow - from 02:33 pm to 03:53 pm

Bhopal - from 02:50 pm to 04:12 pm

Kolkata - 02:07 PM to 03:29 PM

Ahmedabad - 03:09 pm to 04:31 pm

Chennai - 02:47 pm to 04:13 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:48 am

Sunset- 5: 25 pm

