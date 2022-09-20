Aaj Ka Panchang 21 September 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 21 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 September 2022: Today is Ashwin Krishna Paksha's Ekadashi date and Wednesday. Ekadashi date will remain till 11.34 pm tonight. Shradh will be performed for those on Ekadashi Tithi today. Parigh Yoga will be there till 9.13 am today, after that Shiva Yoga will take place. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 11.47 pm tonight. Apart from this, today Ekadashi is Shraddha and Indira Ekadashi.

Auspicious time

1. Ekadashi date - till 11.34 pm

2. Parigha Yoga- 9 to 13 in the morning

3. Punarvasu Nakshatra - Tonight till 11.47 pm

Rahu Kaal

Delhi - 12:14 pm to 01:45 pm

Mumbai - 12:32 pm to 02:03 pm

Chandigarh - 12:15 pm to 01:47 pm

Lucknow - From 11:59 before noon to 01:31 in the afternoon

Bhopal - 12:13 pm to 01:44 pm

Kolkata - 11:30 pm to 01:01 pm

Ahmedabad - 12:32 pm to 02:03 pm

Chennai - 12:02 pm to 01:33 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

1. Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:08 am

2. Sunset - Sunset - 6:20 pm

