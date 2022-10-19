Aaj Ka Panchang 20 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 20 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 October 2022: Today is the tenth day and Thursday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dashami date will remain till 4:4 pm today, after that Ekadashi date will start. Auspicious yoga will remain till 5.53 pm today. Shubh Yoga is considered very auspicious just like its name. The work done in this yoga gives auspicious results. Along with that comes fame. Along with this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 10.30 in the morning, after that Magha Nakshatra will start.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - till 4:4 pm in the evening

Shubh Yoga - till 5:53 pm

Ashlesha Nakshatra - till 10:30 in the morning

Today's Rahukaal

Delhi- 01:31 PM to 02:56 PM

Mumbai - 01:51 pm to 03:18 pm

Chandigarh - 01:32 PM to 02:57 PM

Lucknow - 01:17 pm to 02:42 pm

Bhopal - 01:31 pm to 02:58 pm

Kolkata - 12:48 pm to 02:14 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:50 pm to 03:17 pm

Chennai - 01:22 PM to 02:50 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:24 am

Sunset - 5:46 pm

