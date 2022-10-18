Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset time.

Updated on: October 18, 2022 18:51 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Today is the Navami date and Wednesday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. The date will remain till 2.13 pm today, after that Dashami date will be taken. There will be an endearing yoga till 5.33 pm today. If you want to learn vidya or any method from someone then this yoga is very good. In this yoga, it takes a lot of minds to learn or do work and get complete success. Along with this, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 8.2 am today, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will be set. 

Auspicious time

Navami date - till 2.13 pm

Saadhya Yoga- Today till 5:33 pm 
Pushya Nakshatra- 8 o'clock in the morning till 2 minutes 

Today's Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:06 pm to 01:31 pm
Mumbai - 12:24 pm to 01:51 pm
Chandigarh - 12:07 pm to 01:32 pm
Lucknow - From 11:51 before noon to 01:17 in the afternoon
Bhopal - 12:05 pm to 01:32 pm
Kolkata - 11:22 pm to 12:48 pm
Ahmedabad - 12:24 pm to 01:51 pm
Chennai - 11:54 am to 01:22 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:26 am 
Sunset - 5:45 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

