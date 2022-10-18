Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 19 October 2022: Today is the Navami date and Wednesday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. The date will remain till 2.13 pm today, after that Dashami date will be taken. There will be an endearing yoga till 5.33 pm today. If you want to learn vidya or any method from someone then this yoga is very good. In this yoga, it takes a lot of minds to learn or do work and get complete success. Along with this, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 8.2 am today, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will be set.

Auspicious time

Navami date - till 2.13 pm

Saadhya Yoga- Today till 5:33 pm

Pushya Nakshatra- 8 o'clock in the morning till 2 minutes

Today's Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:06 pm to 01:31 pm

Mumbai - 12:24 pm to 01:51 pm

Chandigarh - 12:07 pm to 01:32 pm

Lucknow - From 11:51 before noon to 01:17 in the afternoon

Bhopal - 12:05 pm to 01:32 pm

Kolkata - 11:22 pm to 12:48 pm

Ahmedabad - 12:24 pm to 01:51 pm

Chennai - 11:54 am to 01:22 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:26 am

Sunset - 5:45 pm

