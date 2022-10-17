Aaj Ka Panchang 18 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 18 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 18 October 2022: 18 October 2022 is the sixth day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Sunday is on Tuesday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 7.03 am in the morning, after that Saptami Tithi will start. Afternoon there will be Parigh Yoga till 3:9 pm. Also, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 2.15 pm late in the night. With this, after crossing the whole day today, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 2.15 pm late at night. The Bhadra of heaven will remain from 7.03 am to 8.16 pm in the morning.

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi - till 7:30 in the morning

Parigh Yoga- Ardra Nakshatra till 3:09 pm in the afternoon- till late night 2:15 pm

Bhadra of heaven - from 7.03 am to 8.16 pm in the morning

Today's Rahukaal

Delhi - 04:25 pm to 05:51 pm

Mumbai - 04:47 pm to 06:15 pm

Chandigarh - 04:25 pm to 05:50 pm

Lucknow - 04:11 pm to 05:37 pm

Bhopal- 04:27 PM to 05:54

PM Kolkata - 03:44 PM to 05:11 PM

Ahmedabad - 04:46 PM to 06:13 PM

Chennai - 04:21 PM to 05:49 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise – 6:23 am

Sunset – 5:48 pm

