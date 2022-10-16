Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Today is the seventh day and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9.29 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. There will be Shiva Yoga till 4:2 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 5.13 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is Ahoi Ashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
Saptami Tithi - Today morning till 9.29 minutes
Punarvasu Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.13 am the next morning
Shiv Yoga - Today evening till 2 minutes
Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm
Rahukaal
Delhi - 07:49 am to 09:15 am
Mumbai - 08:01 am to 09:29 am
Chandigarh - 07:52 am to 09:17 am
Lucknow - 07:33 am to 08:59 am
Bhopal - 07:45 am to 09:12 am
Kolkata - 07:01 am to 08:28 am
Ahmedabad - 08:04 am to 09:31 am
Chennai - 07:28 am to 08:57 am
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:22 am
Sunset - 5:50 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)
