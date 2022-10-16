Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Today is the seventh day and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9.29 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. There will be Shiva Yoga till 4:2 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 5.13 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is Ahoi Ashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - Today morning till 9.29 minutes

Punarvasu Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.13 am the next morning

Shiv Yoga - Today evening till 2 minutes

Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 07:49 am to 09:15 am

Mumbai - 08:01 am to 09:29 am

Chandigarh - 07:52 am to 09:17 am

Lucknow - 07:33 am to 08:59 am

Bhopal - 07:45 am to 09:12 am

Kolkata - 07:01 am to 08:28 am

Ahmedabad - 08:04 am to 09:31 am

Chennai - 07:28 am to 08:57 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:22 am

Sunset - 5:50 pm

