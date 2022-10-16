Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022 17:08 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Today is the seventh day and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9.29 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. There will be Shiva Yoga till 4:2 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 5.13 am the next morning. Apart from this, today is Ahoi Ashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - Today morning till 9.29 minutes

Punarvasu Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.13 am the next morning
Shiv Yoga - Today evening till 2 minutes
Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 07:49 am to 09:15 am
Mumbai - 08:01 am to 09:29 am
Chandigarh - 07:52 am to 09:17 am
Lucknow - 07:33 am to 08:59 am
Bhopal - 07:45 am to 09:12 am
Kolkata - 07:01 am to 08:28 am
Ahmedabad - 08:04 am to 09:31 am
Chennai - 07:28 am to 08:57 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:22 am 
Sunset - 5:50 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (17 Oct to 23 Oct): Libra & Scorpio need to control expenditure; know about other zodiacs

Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 16: Cancer to get marriage proposals, Aries will go on foreign trip

 

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News